Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Drops By 96.1%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the May 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGAPY stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
