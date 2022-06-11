Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Grows By 1,942.9%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 1,942.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. 44.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.25%.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

