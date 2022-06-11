Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Drops By 89.8%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,334,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 301,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,906. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.7254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

