Showcase (SHO) One Day Volume Hits $24.00

Showcase (SHO) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Showcase has a market cap of $13,650.17 and approximately $24.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00335421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00408176 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.