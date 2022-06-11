Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.31.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock opened at $201.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $179.05 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.