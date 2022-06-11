Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

