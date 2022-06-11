Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 69,913 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,698 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,302.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,737 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

