Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 367,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $8,231,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,599,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In other news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $17.25 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

