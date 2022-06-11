Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 563,573 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.53% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after buying an additional 739,298 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 642,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,130.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,841,100. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $26.43 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

