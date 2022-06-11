Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459,051 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of TD SYNNEX worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $49,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,871,943.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

