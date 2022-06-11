Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $12.78 Million Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.39% of REV Group worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in REV Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $660.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.17.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

