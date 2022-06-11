Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,891 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.76 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

