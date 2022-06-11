Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Polaris worth $20,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Polaris by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

Shares of PII opened at $100.14 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

