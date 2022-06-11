Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 119,020 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,020 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

