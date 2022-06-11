Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 1.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 536,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 426,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.77 to C$1.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.50 million and a PE ratio of 53.57.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

