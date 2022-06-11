Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.93.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.