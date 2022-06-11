Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $38.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.93.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,714.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 343.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 133,193 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.