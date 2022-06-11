Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,676 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Snap worth $62,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNAP opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap from $55.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.
In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 in the last quarter.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
