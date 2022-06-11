Snowball (SNOB) Market Cap Achieves $156,004.77

Snowball (SNOB) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $156,004.77 and $1,434.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00339386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00410936 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,676,585 coins and its circulating supply is 5,078,224 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

