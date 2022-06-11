Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $225.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $122.42 on Friday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.36.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,454 shares of company stock valued at $166,969,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

