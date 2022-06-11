Solana Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $32.27 or 0.00115433 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $11.04 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001789 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001839 BTC.
Solana Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
