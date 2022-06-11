SOMESING (SSX) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $68.66 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00454224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

