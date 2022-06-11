Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $149,256.00

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00006120 BTC on major exchanges. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market cap of $21.96 million and $149,256.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About Somnium Space Cubes

Somnium Space Cubes is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes' total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes' official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

