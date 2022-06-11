Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

