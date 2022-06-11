SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Holdings Raised by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.