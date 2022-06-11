Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Shares of SPIR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 460,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,992. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million.

Several analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spire Global by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

