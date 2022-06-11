Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Hits $0.0681

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $32,988.41 and $44.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001920 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 484,268 coins and its circulating supply is 484,159 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

