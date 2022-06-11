Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

STN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,592. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STN shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stantec by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stantec by 51.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stantec by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stantec by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

