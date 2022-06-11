Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $63,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average is $190.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

