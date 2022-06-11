Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,341 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,876 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $46,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,237,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $276,908,000 after buying an additional 907,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $180,836,000 after buying an additional 404,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.