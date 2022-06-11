Stifel Financial Corp Has $66.20 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $66,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,541,000 after acquiring an additional 213,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.85.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $263.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.88 and a 200-day moving average of $293.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $253.33 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.