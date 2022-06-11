Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 35,949 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $56,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

