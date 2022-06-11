Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Genmab A/S worth $47,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Several analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.43.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

