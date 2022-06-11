Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50. The company traded as low as C$5.76 and last traded at C$5.82, with a volume of 91780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.12.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.35 million and a PE ratio of 10.29.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

