StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cemtrex by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

