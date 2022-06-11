StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

