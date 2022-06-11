StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
