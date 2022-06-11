Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,777.00.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,197.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,274.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

