Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $5.13 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

