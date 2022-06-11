Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 215 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.23.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.