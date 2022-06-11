Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 821 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR opened at $156.00 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

