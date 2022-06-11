Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 71.1% in May

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.
Straumann Company Profile (Get Rating)
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
