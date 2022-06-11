Strike Hits Market Cap of $73.35 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. Strike has a total market cap of $73.35 million and $4.43 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $22.88 or 0.00080544 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00449079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,205,527 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

