Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 407 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $10,919.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,952.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 82 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,712.96.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

