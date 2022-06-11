SUN (SUN) Price Tops $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00341984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.00413136 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

