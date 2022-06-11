Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.45.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$46.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.46. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

