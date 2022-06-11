SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits Market Cap of $792,537.34

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $792,537.34 and approximately $2,011.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00345297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00435633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,089,060 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

