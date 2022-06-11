Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $11.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.39. The company had a trading volume of 711,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.11 and its 200 day moving average is $317.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

