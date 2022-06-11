Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 227 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. State Street Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $140.53 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day moving average is $165.11.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.