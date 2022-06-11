Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.57 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

