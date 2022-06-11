Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $15,996,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.01 and a 1 year high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,938 shares of company stock worth $10,427,454 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

